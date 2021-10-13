Dussehra Celebration cancelled at K.P. Ground

Nagpur: Sanatan Dharm Yuvak Sabha, Nagpur has been celebrating ‘Ravan Dahan'(The burning of the effigies of Ravan, Kumbhkarn and Meghnad) on the occasion of Dussehra festival every year at K.P. ground for more than 70 years.

This age old tradition which is a symbol of the victory of good over evil and is a part of our rich cultural heritage is witnessed by almost 1.5 lakhs of people from Nagpur city and nearby places. The programme is famous for its glory and splendid crackers show alongwith the presentation of cultural items in the form of small plays based on the stories of Ramayan.

Last year due to the spread of the pandemic Covid-19, the programme could not be organised at K.P. ground. This year, although the heritage committee has given the green signal to utilise the ground for Dussehra celebration, in view of the possible danger of the spread of Covid 19, we have decided not to organise the celebration at K.P.

Ground. However in order to retain the tradition, it has been decided to organise a symbolic burning of the effigies of just 5 ft. height in the premises of the Sanatan Dharm Yuvak Sabha Office at Kadbi square, Nagpur in the presence of a very few selected members of the organisation with strict adherence to the rules and regulations laid down by the Government of Maharashtra to contain the spread of the deadly pandemic said by Sanatan Dharm Yuvak Sabha president Prannath Sahni and secretary Sanjeev Kapoor .