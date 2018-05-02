Two Cop dies of coronavirus, first death in Nagpur Police , toll among cops in Maha at 108

Nagpur: A 54-year-old assistant sub-inspector (ASI) and another naik police constable (NPC), aged about 50 years, tested Covid-19 positive in the last 48 hours and passed away in the early hours of Thursday. They were the first among the Covid casualties in city police department.

The ASI, posted at headquarters, tested positive on August 4 and was shifted to the ICU of Government medical college and hospital (GMCH) on August 5. He was declared dead at 5.30am. The NCP, posted at Dhantoli police station, was declared dead at 4.30am at a private hospital. It is learnt that the NPC tested positive for Covid-19 a day ago.

State police had crossed 108 death mark a day ago during this pandemic outbreak. Around 43 cops from city police and 19 family members have tested positive for the virus so far after the first from city police tested positive on May 16.

The ASI, deployed at Raj Bhavan, was deployed at Raj Bhavan till July 26. He developed symptoms with breathing difficulties on July 29. Family admitted him at a private hospital on July 31.

Toll among cops in Maha at 108:

A 50-year-old police inspector attached to the State Intelligence Department (SID) died of COVID-19 in Mumbai on Wednesday, two days after his father”s death.

With the death of the police inspector, death toll due to the pandemic among the Maharashtra police force rose to 108, said an official.

He had been admitted to a hospital two weeks ago after developing fever and was found to have contracted the viral infection.

He was on ventilator support for the last two days, the official added.

He is survived by wife, son and a daughter, the official said.