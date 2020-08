India’s COVID-19 tally today rises to 19,64,537 with 56,282 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Union health ministry data.

The total death toll climbs to 40,699 with 904 deaths in last 24 hours.

Active COVID-19 cases in India are stand at 5,95,501, while 13,28,336 people have recovered from the disease.