Two con women cheat jeweller in Ganeshpeth

Nagpur: Two women duped a jeweller to the tune of Rs 98000 with bogus gold trick. Cops are searching for the two con women.

A resident of Shaniwari Cotton Market, Imambada Road, Anup Ashok Udapure told Ganeshpeth police that he runs a jewellery shop named Udapure Jewellers. On Wednesday (March 24) around 3.30 pm, the two women accused named Khushbu alias Ishani Sanoj Pande and Sarita Angad Pande came to his shop on the pretext of purchasing a new gold chain in exchange of the gold chain they had purchased earlier. The gold chain was purchased for Rs 98,880.

Subsequently, Anup exchanged the gold chains for Rs 98,175 and also returned a difference of Rs 675 to the accused. However, to his shock, Anup later found the exchanged gold chain as a fake one as it was a copper chain. Similarly, the accused Sarita Pande also tried to sell fake gold bangles to Anup.

Ganeshpeth Woman PSI Mokase registered a case against the two con women under Sections 420, 511 of the IPC and launched a search for them.



