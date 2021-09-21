Two con brothers dupe many people of Rs 1.65 crore in land deals

Nagpur: Two con brothers duped many people to the tune of Rs 1.65 crore in dubious land deals. The accused duo has been booked but no arrest has been made in the case so far.

One of the complainants, Rohankumar Ajaykumar Singh (33), resident of Flat No. 302, Melina Apartments, Swagat Society, Shankar Nagar, told Pratap Nagar police that the accused duo Narendra Rajesh Wahane, resident of Plot No. 201, Adivasi Society, Zingabai Takli, and Vijay alias Nilu Rajesh Wahane, resident of Plot No. 303, Satyam Apartment, Jaffer Nagar, showed him four plots at Gayatri Nagar, IT Park, and negotiated a deal. Rohankumar Singh had transferred Rs 72.40 lakh through RTGS after the online registry and sale deed of the four plots.

However, Rohankumar suspected something fishy and dug out detailed information about the plots. He realised that he was being cheated and hence demanded his money back from the two accused brothers. The accused returned Rohankumar Rs 20 lakh but defaulted on the remaining amount. Further inquiries revealed that the two accused brothers had duped three more persons namely Kunal Padole, Parendra Patle and Telgote by taking a total Rs 1.65 crore including Rohankumar’s money in the shady land deals.

Pratap Nagar Woman API Devdhar, based on the complaint of Rohankumar Singh, booked the accused brothers Narendra Wahaneand Vijay Wahane under Sections 420, 406, 409, 467, 468, 471, 34 of the IPC and launched investigation into the matter. No arrest has been made in the case so far.