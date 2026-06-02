Two Child Labourers Rescued in Major Anti-Child Labour Drive in Nagpur’s Tajbagh Area

Nagpur: In a significant crackdown against child labour, authorities rescued two minor children from illegal employment during a special enforcement drive conducted in the Tajbagh area of Nagpur. The children have been placed under protective care, and the process of rehabilitation, education, and counseling has been initiated.

According to officials, complaints had been repeatedly received regarding the employment of underage children at hotels, shops, and other commercial establishments in and around the Tajbagh locality. Acting on these inputs and under the directions of Pyare Khan, Chairman of the Maharashtra State Minorities Commission, a joint inspection and rescue operation was carried out.

The drive was conducted by a team comprising officials from Sakkardara Police Station, the Women and Child Development Department, Childline, and various social organizations. During inspections at several establishments, two minor children were found working and were immediately rescued by the authorities.

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Officials stated that preliminary assessments revealed that both children required care and protection. Following the rescue, they were shifted to a recognized child care institution, where arrangements have been made for their education, counseling, health check-ups, and family verification.

Authorities emphasized that child labour is not only a violation of law but also deprives children of their fundamental rights to education, health, safety, and a dignified childhood. Ensuring that rescued children are reintegrated into mainstream education and provided with opportunities for a better future remains a top priority, officials said.

The operation was conducted under the guidance of District Women and Child Development Officer Sunil Mesare. Key officials involved in the rescue included District Child Protection Officer Mushtaq Pathan, Protection Officer Sadhana Thombre, Childline representatives Aniket Bhivgade, Meenakshi Dhalale, and Vicky Dahare, along with Priyanka Hothe from New Vision Foundation and Rupali Wankhede from Gramin Samasya Mukti Trust.

Authorities Warn of Strict Action

Officials noted that awareness campaigns and enforcement actions against child labour have been conducted in the Tajbagh and Tajbagh Dargah areas in the past. However, complaints regarding the employment of underage children at certain establishments continue to surface.

District Child Protection Officer Mushtaq Pathan warned that strict legal action will be taken against any hotel, shop, or business establishment found employing minors in the future.

The latest rescue operation highlights the administration’s continued commitment to protecting children’s rights and building a child labour-free society.

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