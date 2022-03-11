Two burglars nabbed by Beltarodi police

Nagpur: Two burglars were nabbed and the stolen cash and gold ornaments recovered by Beltarodi police on Wednesday.

The arrested accused have been identified as Bablu alias Vishal Ram Gaikwad (19), a resident of Kaikadi Nagar slums and Vicky Simon George (29), a resident of Rahate NagarToli, Ajni. Cops received a tip off about involvement of Bablu in various thefts. They picked him and during questioning, he spilled the beans. He confessed to committing several thefts with Vicky. Policethen arrested both the accused and seized Rs 7,000 cash and stolen gold ornaments worth Rs 21,000 from them.

The arrests were made by Senior PI Chandrakant Yadav, PI (II) Ravindra Naikwad, PSI Avinash Karad and othe police staff under the supervision of DCP (ZoneIV) Noorul Hasan and ACP (Ajni Division) Ganesh Birajdar.