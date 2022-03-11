28th Orange City Craft Mela in Nagpur from March 11

Nagpur: The 28th Orange City Craft Mela, organised by South Central Zone Cultural Centre (SCZCC) will start at its premises in Nagpur from March 11 to March 20. Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Governor of Maharashtra, will inaugurate the event on March 11.

The Orange City Craft Mela (OCCM) features folk and tribal dances, handicraft items, delicacies, and folk artists reflecting cultural heritage of various States of India. The SCZCC premises are being decked up with colourful decorations for the annual event. Entry to the handicraft fair will be open for citizens from 2 pm to 9.30 pm on March 11 to March 20. The dance performances will start at 6.30 pm. Around 150 artisans will participate in the handicraft fair, and more than 224 artists will participate in other events. There will be 25 food stalls, said Dr Deepak Khirwadkar, Director of SCZCC, while addressing a press conference on Wednesday.

The dance performances from March 11 to March 15 include Bihu/Bardoi Shikhanla by Giriraj and Group from Assam, Lavani/Koli dance by Pournima Chavan and Group from Mumbai, Rai dance by ‘Padma Shri’ Ramsahay Pandey and Group from Madhya Pradesh, Chakri/Chari/Ghoomar/Kalbeliy a/Bhavai by Shivnarayan and Group from Rajasthan, Gotipua dance by Satyapira Palai and Group from Odisha, Chapeli/Ghasyari/JOnsari/Pany ari by Prakash Bisht and Group from Uttarakhand, Panthi/Mangal/Danda dance by ‘Padma Shri’ Radheshyam Barley and Group from Chhattisgarh. Sangeeta Tekade and disciples will present‘Nakal’, traditional art form of Vidarbha, on March 16. Kinnar artists will present performances under the guidance of Shraddha Joshi. SVK Educational Institute will present a fashion show featuring Divyang children. Manisha Patrikar and students from Mumbai will present Kathak.

Apart from tribal dance performances from March 17 to March 20, visitors will get the opportunity to express themselves in an open theatre under the initiative ‘Mujhme Bhi Kalakaar’. On March 11 and March 12, an artists’ meet has been organised.

Gauri Marathe, Deputy Director of SCZCC; Deepak Kulkarni, Assistant Director (Programme); Gopal Betawar, Shashank Dance, Deepak Patil, Ujjwala Indurkar also were present at the press conference.