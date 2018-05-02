Two brothers try to kill eatery shop owner over money in Kalamna

Nagpur: Two unruly brothers attacked a eatery shop owner with a sword and tried to kill him over money in Kalamna police area here on Friday afternoon. The victim is battling for life in a private hospital. No arrest has been made in the case so far.

A resident of Plot No. 130, Vandevi Nagar, Chetan Umidram Shahu runs an eatery shop near Ita Bhatti locality. Chetan had given money to accused Santosh alias Kubdya Yadav, resident of Gulshan Nagar on credit. On Friday around 4 pm, Chetan went to the house of the accused and demanded his money.

However, instead of returning money, Santosh started heckling and abusing Chetan. At the same time, the other accused Sumit alias Babua Yadav came there wielding a sword and attacked Chetan in order to kill him. Chetan suffered serious injuries on head and hands and was rushed to Bhatnagar Hospital, Kamal Chowk. His condition is reported to be critical.

Kalamna API Dongre has registered a case under Sections 307, 504, 34 of the IPC and is searching for the accused duo.



