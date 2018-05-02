Two brothers cheat doctor, many people of Rs 58 lakh in land deals

Nagpur: Hudkeshwar police have booked two brothers for breach of trust and cheating a doctor and many other persons to the tune of Rs 58.50 lakh in dubious land deals.

The two accused siblings have been identified as Vinod Anantram Lanjewar (25) and Jitendra Anantram Lanjewar (30), both residents of Plot No. 27, Mahabhagwati Nagar, Chikhli Road.

The complainant, Kshitij Yuvraj Lange (39), who is doctor by profession, resident of Plot No. 33, Sheshnagar, told police that he had purchased a farm land at Mouza Kaldongri in 2016 for starting a nursing home. However, he did not get permission to open the nursing home at the said land. In the meanwhile, the two accused brothers, who were known to Dr. Lange, told him to carve plots on the land and sell them with double profit. Dr Lange accepted their scheme and negotiated an agreement in which the three will share 33 percent profit. The accused opened an office named Saikrupa Land Developers and Builders at Plot No. 34, Lavkush Nagar, Manewada Ring Road and also opened a joint account in ICICI Bank, Manewada Branch. Dr Lange authorised the two accused brothers to oversee money transactions. The two accused carved out a layout from Dr Lange’s land and sold plots to customers.

However, instead of depositing the money in the joint account of Saikrupa Land Developers and Builders, the two brothers usurped the money for their own use. The accused duo even avoided registry of the plots sold. When Dr Lange demanded his share of money, the accused threatened to kill him. The two accused brothers breached the trust and cheated the doctor and many other persons to the tune of Rs 58.56 lakh.

Hudkeshwar Assistant PSI Premshankar Shukla, based on Dr Lange’s complaint, booked the two accused brothers Vinod Lanjewar and Jitendra Lanjewar under Sections 406, 420, 465, 506(B), 34 of the IPC. Further probe is underway.