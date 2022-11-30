Two brothers awarded 20-year jail for raping minor girl in Nagpur

Nagpur: Holding them guilty of gang-raping a minor girl, Special Judge (PoCSO Act) R P Pande on Tuesday, sentenced two brothers — Raju Manoharlal Verma and Takesh alias Sanju Manoharlal Verma — to 20 years’ rigorous imprisonment (RI) with a fine of Rs 5,000 each.

According to the prosecution, Raju Verma (23) and his brother Takesh Verma (25), both residents of the locality behind Raman Science Centre, lured the 10-year-old girl with chocolate and took her to an isolated place in the same area and raped her between June 22, 2016 and June 24, 2016. The victim’s younger brother noticed the incident and told his mother about it. The victim’s 32- year-old stepmother lodged a complaint against Verma brothers.

On the basis of the complaint, Ganeshpeth Police registered a case under Sections 376(D) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) read with Sections 4 and 5 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, against Verma brothers. Around 1.20 pm on June 27, 2016, Ganeshpeth Police arrested Raju and Takesh Verma.

Police Sub-Inspector Parchake investigated the case and charge-sheeted the accused brothers. As the charges under Section 376(D) of the IPC were proved against Verma brothers, the court sentenced them to 20 years RI with a fine of Rs 5000 each. If they failed to pay the fine, they would undergo additional one year imprisonment.

Additional Public Prosecutors Asawari Palsodkar and Shyam Khule represented the State.

