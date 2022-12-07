Two booked for cheating mobile phone dealer of Rs 10.42 lakh in MIDC

Nagpur: MIDC Police on Tuesday booked two persons for allegedly defrauding a Vivo mobile phone dealer to the tune of Rs 10.42 lakh.

The accused have been identified as Vishal Chaudhary, a resident of MIDC and Ashish Gaurkhede, a resident of Wadi. Chaudhary was working as a phone delivery-cum-collection agent at Satnam Enterprises. Gaurkhede owns a shop in the Wadi area.

Praveen Shyamsunder Mundada (41), a resident of Plot No 114, Lokmanya Nagar, who owns Trupti Enterprises at Shop No 5, Sondawale Complex, Balaji Nagar, lodged a complaint that Chaudhary gained his confidence and took 80 handsets of Vivo company worth Rs 10.42 lakh from him in May this year. Chaudhary promised him that he would give the money after selling the handsets. Chaudhary, in connivance with Gaurkhede, then sold the handsets without bills but did not give money to Mundada. On the basis of the complaint, police registered a case under Sections 420, 406 and 34 of IPC against the accused.

