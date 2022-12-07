Man robs jeweller of gold chain, caught by people in Hudkeshwar

Nagpur: A young man was caught by people and handed over to Hudkeshwar police after he robbed a jeweller of a gold chain worth Rs 75,000 and was fleeing on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Pranav Bhimrao Patil (25), resident of Parsad, Tehsil Kamptee.

A resident of Plot No. 16, Pragati Colony, Dighori, Praful Rambhau Gabhne (50), in his complaint told police that he owns a jewellery shop Renuka Jewellers situated behind Pragati Hall. Around 6.30 pm on Tuesday, the accused Pranay Patil came to his shop on the pretext of purchasing a gold chain. As Gabhne showed a 15 gram gold chain, the accused snatched the chain from Gabhne’s hands and started fleeing. Gabhne also ran behind him shouting ‘Chor, chor.’ Hearing the shouts, the nearby people caught the accused Patil and later handed him to police.

Hudkeshwar API Gadge, based on the complaint of Gabhne, booked the accused Pranav Patil under Section 393 of the IPC and placed him under arrest.

