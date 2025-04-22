Two Arrested in Nagpur’s Lakadganj for Running Illegal Online Lottery Business

Advertisement



Nagpur: Lakadganj Police have arrested two individuals for operating an illegal online lottery scheme disguised as a shop in the Masurkar Chowk area.

The accused—Rahul Marotrao Ninave (28), resident of Ganga Jamuna Cement Road, and Shahid Parvez Sheikh Sabir (29), resident of Mominpura—were allegedly running the banned ‘Rajshree Online Lottery’, accepting money from customers and facilitating gambling-based win-loss games for personal gain.

Acting on a tip-off, police raided the premises and seized multiple items used in the illegal operation, including:

2 monitors

1 CPU

Printer, adapter, mouse, Wi-Fi device

Mobile phone

₹1,480 in cash

The total value of seized items is estimated at ₹40,180.

A case has been registered based on a complaint by PSI Bhandare, with API Kichak filing charges under Sections 318(2), 297(1), 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with relevant sections of the Lottery Regulation Act and the Maharashtra Gambling Prevention Act.

Both suspects are in custody, and further investigation is in progress.

