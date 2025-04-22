Gold Price Today in Nagpur

Advertisement



As of today, April 22, 2025, Today Gold Rate in Nagpur is ₹98,387 per 10 gram for 24 Karat gold and ₹90,187 per 10 gram for 22 Karat gold. If we add 3% GST and the jewellers’ making charges to this, the price of gold will cross the historic mark of ₹1 lakh.

Gold Rate 22 April 2025 Gold 24 KT 99,400 /- Gold 22 KT 92,400 /- Silver / Kg 97,000 /- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

These Prices suggest a slight increase from recent days, aligning with trends observed across India amid economic uncertainties. With this month being the wedding season, prices may increase further due to high demand.

Gold Rate Today in Various Cities –

City 22K (per 10g) 24K (per 10g) Nagpur ₹90,187 ₹98,387 Ahmedabad ₹90,205 ₹98,405 Chennai ₹90,326 ₹98,526 Karad ₹90,187 ₹98,387 Kolkata ₹90,185 ₹98,385 Jaipur ₹90,326 ₹98,526 Bangalore ₹90,342 ₹98,542 Pune ₹90,187 ₹98,387

We can see difference between gold prices in various cities due to local taxes, regional demand and making charges. Other factors such as import duties, logistics expenses, and local market competition can also influence gold rates in each city.

