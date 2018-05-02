Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur Today

Published On : Fri, Jun 7th, 2019

Two arrested in 3 cases of mobile theft, chain snatching in Mankapur

Nagpur: In a significant action against increasing cases of mobile theft and chain snatching, Mankapur police on Tuesday arrested two youth and unearthed three of such cases.

The names of the accused were given as Satyam alias Ballu Bihari alias Anurag Ramanant Tiwari (20), a resident of Jagnade Square and Hritik alias Sonu Ashok Masram (19), a resident of Gittikhadan.

The sleuths of Mankapur police were patrolling near Zingabai Takli area on Tuesday night, when they received a tip-off form the informers about the two youth (Satyam and Hritik) and there alleged role in chain snatching incidents. Following the information, the cops caught the accused duo near Nilkamal Hotel and took them to police station. During the interrogation, both Satyam and Hritik accepted their role in three cases of mobile theft and snatching.

Cops have booked the accused duo under the relevant Sections of the IPC and placed them under arrest.

API A S Fernandez, Constables Ravindra Bhujade, Ankush Rathod, Ajay Patil, Roushan Wadibhasme and Anil Mishra played key role in the arrest drive.

The drive was supervised under the guidance of DCP Zone 2, Chinmay Pandit, Senior PI Wazir Sheik, PI (Crime) P V Mate.

