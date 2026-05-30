Two arrested for thefts to fund drug addiction in Kalamna

Nagpur: Kalamna Police have cracked a burglary gang allegedly involved in a series of thefts to finance their drug addiction, arresting two accused and recovering stolen valuables and vehicles. A third member of the gang remains absconding, and efforts are underway to trace and apprehend him.

The case came to light following a house break-in in the Chitrashala Nagar area on Old Kamptee Road under the jurisdiction of Kalamna Police Station.

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According to police, complainant Zuber Mehboob Sheikh had travelled to Pulgaon with his family to attend a function when unidentified thieves targeted his residence. Taking advantage of the family’s absence, the burglars allegedly broke open the lock of the house and decamped with gold and silver ornaments, a laptop, and other valuables collectively worth around Rs 72,000.

After receiving the complaint, Kalamna Police launched an investigation. Officers examined the crime scene and scrutinized CCTV footage from the surrounding area. During the investigation, police identified several suspicious individuals captured on camera.

Acting on technical surveillance inputs and information received from confidential sources, police tracked down and arrested two suspects identified as Parmeshwar alias Pelu Patel and Rahul Uike.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly confessed to committing the burglary with the help of another accomplice who is currently on the run. Investigators also discovered that both arrested men were allegedly addicted to narcotic substances and had resorted to thefts to fund their addiction.

Further questioning led to the revelation of two separate motorcycle theft cases reported within the Kalamna police limits. Police said the accused admitted their involvement in those crimes as well.

Based on information provided by the arrested suspects, police recovered stolen property from the house burglary along with the two stolen two-wheelers. The recovered items have been seized as evidence.

Officials believe the gang may have been involved in additional property crimes in and around the city. Investigators are hopeful that the arrest of the absconding accused could lead to the detection of more theft cases.

Kalamna Police have intensified their search for the third suspect and are continuing further investigations to determine the full extent of the gang’s criminal activities.

Police officials stated that the case highlights the growing link between substance abuse and property crimes, with addicts increasingly turning to theft and burglary to sustain their dependence on drugs. Further legal action is underway.

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