Twitter locks RS Prasad out of his account

IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad says he was denied access to his Twitter account for almost an hour “on the alleged ground that there was a violation of Digital Millennium Copyright Act of the USA ”

Prasad said subsequently he was allowed access to his account.

He says Twitter’s actions were in gross violation of Rule 4 (8) of Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, where they failed to provide him any prior notice before denying access to his account.

Twitter and the government have been at loggerheads over multiple instances in the past months, including during the farmers’ protest and later when the microblogging platform tagged political posts of several leaders of the ruling party BJP as “manipulated media”, triggering a sharp rebuke from the Centre.

Earlier this month, the Centre had issued a notice to Twitter giving it one last chance to “immediately” comply with the new IT rules and warned that failure to adhere to the norms will lead to the platform losing exemption from liability under the IT Act.