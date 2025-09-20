Twirls of Joy, Steps of Trust: A Family Garba for a Cause in Nagpur

Nagpur: This Navratri, Delhi Public School (DPS) Lava, in collaboration with Nagpur Today and The Metropolitan Institute, is set to host “Dandiya Dhamaal” – a family-oriented celebration blending tradition, fun, and community service. The event will take place on Tuesday, September 23, 2025, at the DPS Lava – Civil Lines Pre-Primary Branch from 6:00 pm onwards.

Organizers Ms. Vidhi Mehta (Centre Head) and Ms. Parul Sharma (Relationship Head, DPS Lava) shared that the initiative was born from a heartfelt thought: in the hustle of parenting, families often miss out on festive joys. “Dandiya Dhamaal” aims to create a space where both parents and children can unwind, celebrate, and bond while the school’s experienced staff ensures a safe and carefree environment.

Principal Dr. Anupama Sagdeo emphasized that the event carries a noble cause. All proceeds will be directed toward supporting a local shelter home, helping underprivileged children experience the festive spirit while staying rooted in Indian culture.

Alongside the vibrant dandiya performances, the evening promises a range of attractions. Families can enjoy interactive quizzes, fun-filled games, and engaging stalls, making it a night of celebration, connection, and giving back to the community.

With “Dandiya Dhamaal,” DPS Lava looks forward to welcoming families for a memorable evening of music, dance, and togetherness—where every step contributes to joy and a greater purpose.