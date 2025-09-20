Minor boy caught with pistol, bullets in Ambazari, Nagpur

Nagpur: In a significant action, Ambazari Police registered a case against a minor in conflict with law who was found in possession of a firearm late on Thursday night.

According to officials, around 10 pm on September 19, 2025, a police patrol team received specific information that a youth dressed in a cream-colored shirt, black pants, and sporting long hair was loitering with a firearm in front of Verma’s residence near Ajay Nagar, Ramabai Budh Vihar, allegedly planning to commit a serious crime.

Acting swiftly, the police reached the spot. On noticing the police, the suspect attempted to flee but was quickly overpowered. During interrogation, it was revealed that the person was a minor. A search conducted in the presence of witnesses led to the recovery of a pistol with a wooden grip, a magazine, and three live cartridges hidden inside a matchbox. The seized items are valued at Rs 33,000.

On questioning, the minor reportedly admitted that he had procured the weapon from another accused. Police said the firearm was being carried with the intent to commit a cognizable offence, thereby violating prohibitory orders. Accordingly, a case has been registered at Ambazari Police Station under Sections 3/25 of the Arms Act, Section 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act, and Section 3(5) of the Juvenile Justice Act. Further investigations are underway.

This operation was carried out under the guidance of Police Commissioner Ravinder Kumar Singal, Joint Commissioner of Police Navinchandra Reddy, Additional CP (North) Rajendra Dabhade, DCP (Zone-2) Nityanand Jha, and ACP (Ambazari Division) Vilas Shende. The action was led by PI Vinod Godbole and his team.