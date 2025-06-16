Twin murders within 24 hours jolt Nagpur district

Advertisement



Nagpur: Twin murders within 24 hours jolted Nagpur district. In two separate cases, two persons were brutally murdered in Khapa, and Kuhi areas in the district. The victims were killed in shocking ways — one was shot dead in broad daylight, another was beaten and tied to death at a construction site.

In the first incident, a young man was chased and gunned down on a busy road by a known rival at Khapa town in Saoner tehsil. The victim, Chetan Ashok Gagate (26), sustained multiple bullet injuries and later died during treatment at a private hospital in Nagpur. The shooter has been identified as Arjun Sheshrao Niley (27), who surrendered himself at the Khapa police station soon after the incident.

According to police, the incident took place around 10.30 am on Sunday near the Gandhi Statue Square in Khapa. Chetan was sitting near the square when Arjun, riding a bike, spotted him. Suddenly, Arjun got off his bike and began chasing Chetan with a gun in hand. The first shot was fired near the Gandhi statue but missed the target. Chetan ran towards a nearby lane near Bondre’s food shop, but Arjun fired a second round there, which also missed. The chase continued near Dr Bansidhar Tumane’s house, where Arjun fired a third shot, but again, it didn’t hit Chetan.

Eventually, Chetan slipped and fell on the street. Taking advantage of the moment, Arjun pinned him down and shot him at close range. The bullet hit Chetan near the heart on the left side of his chest. Blood started oozing from the wound and he fell unconscious. After the shooting, Arjun left the gun at the scene andwalked straight to the Khapa Police Station, where he reportedly surrendered.

Local citizens, who witnessed the incident, quickly informed Chetan’s family. His relatives rushed him to Max Hospital in Nagpur for treatment, but he succumbed to his injuries during treatment. His body was later sent to Government Medical College and Hospital at Nagpur, for post-mortem. Further probe is underway.

Watchman killed in Kuhi

A 55-year-old man working as a watchman and labourer at a construction site was found murdered at Kalamna village under Kuhi Police Station limits. The incident took place on the morning of June 14.

The deceased, Sumantlal Maraskolhe, was a resident of Chhapra in Seoni district of Madhya Pradesh. He was hired by the complainant, Babanrao Sitaram Magarde (63), a resident of Kukde Layout, Parvati Nagar, Nagpur, to look after the construction work of his house in Kalamna.

According to the police, Babanrao had also recently employed a woman and a minor child, who are already involved in legal matters, to help at the site just 3-4 days before the incident. On the day of the murder, around 11 am, the woman and the minor arrived at the construction site in an auto-rickshaw while Babanrao was present. After some time, he left the site to have breakfast. When he returned an hour later, he noticed that the woman and the child had not resumed work.

When Babanrao called out for Sumantlal and got no response, he entered the site and found the watchman lying inside the house with serious head and face injuries. The deceased had also been tied to a pole. It became clear that he had been murdered. Police registered a case under Sections of BNS. The accused woman and the minor child were missing after the crime. A joint investigation was launched by Kuhi Police and the Local Crime Branch.

Acting swiftly, within 24 hours, the Crime Branch team tracked down the female accused and the minor child on Kharbi Road, Nagpur, using technical evidence and help from informants. Both were taken into custody. The motive behind the murder is still unclear.

