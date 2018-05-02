Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Sat, Jan 25th, 2020
    National News

    TVS rolls out electric scooter in Bengaluru market

    Bengaluru: Foraying into electric mobility, two-wheeler major TVS Motor Company on Saturday rolled out its electric scooter for this tech city as part of its contribution to cleaner environment.

    “Our focus on ”green and connected” youth of India is embodied in the first of the TVS Electric portfolio. TVS iQube Electric is a blend of an advanced electric drivetrain and the next gen TVS SmartXonnect platform,” TVS Chairman Venu Srinivasan said in a statement.

    The TVS electric scooter was launched by Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yeddiyurappa and Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari along with others.

    TVS iQube is powered by an electric drivetrain, TVS SamrtXconnect Platform and Lithium ion batteries.

    The electric scooter runs on 4.4 kW electric motor, reaching a highest speed of 78 km per hour with a range of 75 km on full charge.

    According to the automobile company, TVS iQube reaches a speed of 0-40 km per hour in 4.2 seconds.

    New age features include TFT cluster, TVS iQube app, geo fencing, remote battery charge status, last park location, incoming call and message alerts, among others.

