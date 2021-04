Renowned TV journalist Rohit Sardana succumbed to the deadly COVID-19 on Friday.

NEW DELHI: Renowned TV journalist Rohit Sardana succumbed to the deadly COVID-19 on Friday. Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary informed about his untimely demise through a tweet.

The untimely and shocking demise of Rohit Sardana, who had a long association with the Zee Media, has left the media world in a state of utter shock.