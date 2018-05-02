Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

Turning the Tables : NRT 83 develops Jeevan Shikshan Vidyalaya for a cause

Nagpur: Nagpur Round Table 83, Round Table India has once again initiated a noble move to facilitate underprivileged students studying in Jeevan Shikshan Vidyalaya, Uday Shikshan Sanstha, Unthakhana, Medical Square, Nagpur.

For the last many years, the school was being run under a tin shed, until Round Table India, Nagpur Round Table 83 came to its help in 2014. Giving education to the underprivileged students of the slums in the vicinity, Jeevan Shikshan Vidyalaya has been doing an honorable work since many years.

But the school did not have adequate infrastructure. Nagpur Round Table 83 started the work of creating infrastructure for the school in 2014 and in a phased manner developed 12 classrooms and 2 toilet blocks for boys and girls. In the last leg of development completed recently, 2 Classrooms and a toilet block was completed.

The works were undertaken with the help of funding by Bajaj Motors and Round Table India Foundation. Bajaj motors was instrumental in the development of 4 classrooms in this school.

