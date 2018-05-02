RSS history included in Nagpur University BA history book Syllabus

Nagpur: In a first, according to the news published in Maharashtra Times, the history of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has been included in the college syllabus of the Nagpur University. The Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University has included RSS history in the second year BA history book.

In the new syllabus, the third section on Indian history consists of details about the role of RSS in nation-building. The first section speaks about the establishment of the Congress party, the nature of politics, the rise of Jawaharlal Nehru and development, while the second section talks about the non-co-operation movement, civil disobedience movement, and chale jao movement. Whereas, the third section is about RSS’ role along with cabinet mission scheme.

The induction of a chapter on the RSS is likely to create a flutter at the national level. Shikshan Manch chief Kalpana Pande said that she needs to see what parts exactly the history education board has included. However, RSS is active in the country for 90 years. If there’s objective information about the organization, then there shouldn’t be an issue.