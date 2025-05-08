Tullu Pump Seizure Drive Conducted to Ensure Equitable Water Supply…

Advertisement



Nagpur, With the onset of summer, many residents have started using Tullu pumps to extract more water from their supply lines. These pumps, often illegally connected directly to House Service Connection (HSC) taps, reduce water pressure, affecting neighboring households and creating low-pressure in the entire areas.

To address this issue, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation–Orange City Water (NMC-OCW), with support from the Nagpur City Police, has launched a Tullu Pump Seizure Drive across all zones during water supply hours.

Since April 29, 2025, around 66 Tullu pumps have been seized from zones including Laxminagar, Hanuman Nagar, Nehru Nagar, Satranjipura, Lakadganj, and Ashi Nagar. The objective is to restore balanced pressure and ensure equitable water distribution.

NMC-OCW urges residents to avoid using such pumps and use water responsibly.

To report the misuse of Tullu pumps or similar activities, residents are encouraged to call the NMC-OCW Helpline or visit their respective zone offices. We will take appropriate action in response to complaints while ensuring the complainant’s identity remains confidential.

For more information about the water supply, consumers can contact the NMC-OCW Helpline at 1800 266 9899 or email contact@ocwindia.com.

