Tuition-bound teenage girl goes missing in MIDC

Nagpur: A tuition-bound teenage girl went missing from MIDC police jurisdiction on Friday afternoon.

According to police, the 16-year old girl, residing in MIDC area, left home around 4 pm on Friday informing her parents she was going to tuition class. However, the teenage girl did not return home since then and went missing. Her relatives searched her frantically at all possible places but failed to find her.

PSI Madankar, as per Supreme Court directive that if a minor boy or girl goes missing then the case should be treated that of kidnapping, registered an offence under Section 363 of the IPC and launched a search to trace the girl.