Published On : Sat, Jul 20th, 2019
National News

Tremors felt in Palghar district

Tremors with a magnitude of 3.5 on the Richter Scale were experienced in Palghar district of Maharashtra on Saturday morning, officials said.

No casualties or damage to property were reported, chief of the District Disaster Control Room Vivekananda Kadam said.

“The tremors were felt around 9.17 am. There were no reports of any mishap due to the tremors. However, people ran out of the houses out of fear,” he said.

The last time tremors were felt in Palghar district was on July 10. The magnitude of those tremors was 2.6 on the Richter Scale, Kadam said.

Parts of Palghar district, especially Dahanu area, has been experiencing such tremors since November last year, with most of them centred around Dudhalwadi village.

Between April and May this year also, tremors were felt at least half a dozen times in the district, officials said.

