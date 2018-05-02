Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Mon, Feb 24th, 2020
    National News

    Trumps land in Agra, head to Taj Mahal

    The Trumps land in Agra. UP CM Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel on the welcoming committee. Yogi has told his administration that when the Trumps land in Agra and when they drive to the Taj Mahal, they should feel that there’s a festival on in Agra.

    No dress change for the Trumps.

    Huge security has been deployed across the city, especially along the nearly 13-km route to be taken by Trump’s convoy from the airport to the Amarvilas hotel, and in and around the Taj.

