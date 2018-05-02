Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Tue, Apr 7th, 2020
    Trump warns India of retaliation on drug export

    Trump speaking from the White House during the Coronavirus taskforce briefing said that India does very well with the US and he sees no reason why India would not lift the hold on the US order of the medicine.

    He said, “Didn’t hear that that was his (Modi) decision. I know that he stopped it for other countries I spoke to him yesterday, very very good talk, and we’ll see whether or not that stays I wouldn’t be surprised if he would you know because India’s does very well with the United States,”

    Trump said that during his recent phone call with Modi, the latter had said he will consider the request of releasing the order to the US.

    The US president added, “So I wouldn’t be surprised if that was a decision he’d have to tell me that I spoke to him Sunday morning I called him and I said we’d appreciate your allowing our supply to come out. If he doesn’t allow it to come out, he doesn’t allow it to come out, that would be okay, but of course, there may be retaliation, why wouldn’t there be?”

    Trump said that India and the US have had good trade agreements and hinted at possible retaliation if India decided not to lift the hold.

    US President Donald Trump on Saturday had said that he has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to supply Hydroxychloroquine tablets that can be used to treat COVID-19 patients.

    “After call today with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is giving serious consideration to releasing the hold it put on a US order for hydroxychloroquine,” Trump announced at the White House Coronavirus task force briefing.

