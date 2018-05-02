Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Chandrapur Man tests coronavirus +ve after return from Indonesia

    Nagpur: A Chandrapur resident who recently returned from Indonesia and is quarantined in Nagpur has tested positive for coronavirus, an official said. The man is a member of the Islamic organisation Tablighi Jamaat and since he has not come back to Chandrapur after returning from Indonesia, the district administration is trying to gather more information about him, the official said on Monday.

    Four couples from the district went to Indonesia in February and flew back to Delhi in the third week of last month. They later took a domestic flight and reached Nagpur where they were kept under quarantine at an MLA hostel, the official said. None of them has since returned to Chandrapur, which is located about 150 km from Nagpur. One of these persons, who is a member of the Tablighi Jamaat, tested positive for coronavirus in Nagpur on Monday, the official said.

