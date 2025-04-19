Truck Runs Over 7-Year-Old Boy, Dies on the Spot; Driver Arrested

Advertisement



Nagpur: A tragic incident occurred today around 4 PM near Deshmukh Trading Company in the Hingna Naka area, when a speeding truck ran over a 7-year-old boy right in front of his mother. The child died on the spot. The accused driver fled the scene but was later apprehended by the MIDC police a short distance away.

The deceased has been identified as Ahaan Suraj Nayak (7), a resident of Shramik Nagar (Hariganga), MIDC, Nagpur.

Gold Rate 18 April 2025 Gold 24 KT 95,900 /- Gold 22 KT 89,200 /- Silver / Kg - 96,300 /- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

According to reports, Tulsi Suraj Nayak was returning home with her daughter Sneha (9) and son Ahaan from a tuition class in Ramdaspeth. Around 4 PM, they got down from an auto at the Hingna Naka T-point on the road leading to Hingna. While Tulsi was paying the auto driver, a white-grey truck (MH 40/CR/5100), coming from Nagpur and heading towards Hingna, suddenly hit her son Ahaan at high speed.

As a result, Ahaan got trapped under the front wheels of the truck and was dragged from Deshmukh Trading Company to Shantanu Trading Store. Tulsi also sustained injuries to her leg. Ahaan was critically injured.

With the help of local bystanders, Ahaan was rushed to Lata Mangeshkar Hospital, where doctors declared him dead upon examination.

Upon receiving information, MIDC Police Station in-charge Mahesh Chauhan, Inspector Sanjay Bansode, and their team reached the scene. Based on eyewitness accounts and the vehicle’s number, the police located and seized the truck nearby.

Locals have raised concerns about vehicles speeding on Hingna Road and have repeatedly demanded speed breakers at several points, but no action has been taken. This negligence has led to a rising number of accidents on this stretch.

Advertisement