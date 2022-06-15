Truck knocks cyclist dead in Kalamna, driver arrested

Advertisement

Nagpur: A rashly driven truck knocked a cyclist dead in Kalamna area on Tuesday evening. The truck driver has been arrested.

According to police, the deceased Kothiram Gangaram Pise (55), resident of Plot No. 34, Gulmohar Nagar, Kalamna, was going on his bicycle around 5 pm on Tuesday. During the same time, a speeding truck (MH-49/2151) dashed against Kothiram’s cycle with great force near Bharatnagar Square and injured him critically. He died on the spot before medical help could be rendered to him.

Kalamna PSI Morey, based on the a complaint lodged by Ashish Kothiram Pise (25), booked the truck driver Pankaj Ramesh Balpande (30), resident of Karanja Ghadge, District Wardha, under Sections 304(A), 279, 338 of the IPC and arrested him. Further probe is underway.

