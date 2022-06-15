Derogatory Comment Against PM: FIR lodged against Congress leader in Nagpur

Advertisement

Nagpur: Following the nation-wide uproar over the Congress leader’s derogatory comment against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an FIR was lodged against Sheikh Hussain here at Gittikhadan Police Station on Tuesday night.

FIR under Sections 294 (obscene acts and songs) and 504 IPC (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) was registered in this connection

The BJP leaders have sought strict action against Hussain and also demanded his arrest within 48 hours, failing which they will launch an intense agitation.

According to the reports, Congress leader Sheikh Hussain and former city president participated in a protest on June 13 and used derogatory language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Jaise Kutte ki maut hoti hai vaise Narendra Modi ki maut hogi (Modi will die a dog’s death)”, he said while demonstrating outside the ED office in Nagpur to protest against the interrogation of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi by the central probe agency.

