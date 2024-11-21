Truck kills woman, brother injured in Nagpur

Advertisement





Nagpur: In a horrific mishap, a middle-aged woman was killed and her brother seriously injured after a rashly-driven truck hit them on a bridge near Dhamna-Hingna on Amravati Road in Nagpur in the early hours of Wednesday.

The woman, identified as Sushma Lalit Thakkar (52) was thrown off the bridge, while her brother, Ajay Ambadas Dandale (50) sustained serious injuries when the same truck collided with the family’s car as they were attempting to push-start it.

The family, from Amravati, was en route to Nagpur in their Honda Amaze (MH-05/BS-5390) car when the vehicle suddenly broke down on the bridge around 12.50 am. As the family members got out of the car to assess the situation, Sushma and her daughter stood near the sidewall of the bridge, while Ajay, her husband Lalit, and their son Shlok tried to push the car to get it started.

Suddenly, an Eicher truck (MH12/VT-8222), speeding from Amravati direction, struck Sushma, throwing her off the bridge. The truck then collided with the car, seriously injuring Ajay. Both Sushma and Ajay were rushed to Sengupta Hospital and Research Institute at Ravi Nagar Square in Nagpur. Tragically, Sushma succumbed to her injuries on the way to the hospital.

Following a statement from Shlok, Sushma’s son, Hingna Police registered a case against the truck driver under Sections 106, 125(b), and 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.