Driver killed as car rams parked truck on Wardha Road Flyover in Nagpur

Nagpur: A 38-year old man was killed after his speeding car collided with a stationary truck on the Wardha Road flyover connecting Ajni Square and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport in Dhantoli Police Station in Nagpur on Tuesday. Police booked the trucker for haphazardly parking his vehicle on the flyover.

Identified as Mohammad Farooq Mohammad Harul, the deceased was a resident of Bunkar Colony, Islampura, Yerkheda Road, New Kamptee.

According to police, Mohammad Farooq was going in his Hyundai Santro car (MH31/CM-3279) around 10.15 am. On the flyover, a consignment-laden Eicher truck (MH-40/Y0698) was parked on the flyover haphazardly. Mohammad Farooq lost control of his car and collided with the stationary truck. He was grievously injured. Mohammad Farooq was rushed to All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences where he succumbed to his injuries.

After recording the statement of Muhammad Muzammil Mohammad Ashfaq (25), servant of the deceased, Dhantoli Police registered a case under Section 106 (1), 125 (a, b) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the truck driver, Vinod Sanjay Naik (35), a resident of Pulgaon, Deoli, district Wardha, and started further investigation.