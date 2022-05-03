Truck kills 3-year-old boy, his grandpa in Kamptee

Advertisement

Nagpur: A rashly driven truck killed a 3-year-old boy and his grandfather and left his mother severely injured at Hydari Chowk under old Kamptee Police Jurisdiction here, on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Trishan Rakesh Wankar (3) and Ramdas Parasramji Wankar (65). While Damini Rakesh Wankar is reportedly rushed to Roy Hospital under critical condition.

Advertisement

According to police sources, Wankar family was travelling to Roy Hospital for a routine check. At around 12 pm, when the trio, riding on a moped (MH/40/BR/4889), was crossing Hydari Chowk, a recklessly driven truck coming from opposite end knocked them down killing Trishan and Ramdas on the spot.

Following the incident, locals reportedly pelted stones at the truck and nabbed the accused driver Jitendra Bhongade. Cops have booked accused driver under relevant Sections of the IPC and placed him under arrest. Further investigations are on.