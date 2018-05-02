Truck driver, 2 others cheat Dal Mill owner of Rs 24 lakh

Nagpur: Kalamna police have launched a search for a truck driver and his two accomplices who cheated a dal mill owner to the tune of Rs 24 lakh by pilfering a consignment of 25 tonnes of toor dal. The three con men sold the stuff midway instead of taking it to the destination in Uttar Pradesh.

A resident of Plot No. 1043, Deshpande Layout, Nandanvan, Saurabh Chandrakumar Gupta (40) told police that he runs a dal mill named Saurabh Dal Mill situated at Plot No. 410, Dipti Signal. Between April 8 and 14, 2021, he had loaded a consignment of 25 tonnes of toor dal in the truck (UP-70/ET 0003) and asked the accused Ramratan (30), native of Shankargarh, Katra (UP), Rahul (28) and Rajkumar to take the stock to destination at Bajrang Agency, Gramganj Patti, Pratapgarh (UP). However, the three accused, instead of taking the consignment to the destination, pilfered the stock midway and thus duped Saurabh Gupta to the tune of Rs 24 lakh.

Kalamna police constable Lalitkumar Pandey has registered a case under Sections 407, 34 of the IPC and launched a search to nab the three accused.



