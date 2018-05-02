New Kamptee cops foil cattle smuggling bid using logistics container, rescue 63 bovines

Nagpur: With stringent prohibition orders in force, smugglers of bovine animals have started adopting atypical ways to continue their business in Nagpur. New Kamptee Police on Wednesday thwarted cattle smuggling bid using logistic container truck bearing Uttarakhand registration number, rescued 63 bovines collectively of ₹ 12,60,00 and seized a truck worth ₹ 15,00,000.

Acting on a tip-off, the New Kamptee police staff comprising Constables Rajendra Taklikar, Mangesh Yadav, Mangesh Lanjewar, Sandeep Gupta, Upendra Yadav, Sudhir Kanojiya intercepted a where a 10-wheeler container truck (UK/06/CA/8012) near Lihigaon village. On checking the vehicle cops found 63 bovines in it. On questioning the driver about his whereabouts he identified himself as Mohammad Zakir Mohammad Zahir (40), a resident of Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh.

The accused was subsequently rounded up at New Kamptee Police Station. Cops, on Thursday, will be presenting accused Zakir to Court for demanding PCR.

The action was planned under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Zone 5, Neelotpal, Assistant Police Commissioner (ACP), Roshan Pandit and Police Inspector (PI) Mangesh Kale.



