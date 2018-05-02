Truck crushes woman to death in Kalamna

Nagpur: A 34-year old woman was crushed to death by a truck at Chikhali Square in Kalamna Police Station area on Saturday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Priti Dinesh Meshram, a resident of Panchashil Nagar. Priti and her father Santosh Shriram Sahare (72), a resident of Bhilgaon, were going to RTO office in Chikhli on an Activa moped (MH-49/AF 8492). Midway, they stopped at Chikhali Square due to red signal at 10.45 am. When the signal turned green, Priti tried to take U-Turn. At the same time, a container truck (HR-55/AH 3573) rammed Priti’s vehicle. She came under the wheels and was crushed to death on the spot.

According to police, the duo owned a photocopy shop near the RTO office. They were also working as agents at the RTO office. The shop was razed during an anti-encroachment drive by NMC. Priti’s husband is a vegetable vendor.

Kalamna police constable Naresh Rewatkar has registered a case under Sections 279, 304 (A), 337 of the IPC and probing the matter further.





