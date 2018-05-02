Gold ornaments, bike worth Rs 10 lakh stolen from house in New Kamptee

Nagpur: Unidentified burglars targeted a house in New Kamptee and decamped with gold ornaments as well as a two-wheeler collectively worth Rs 10 lakh on Thursday night.

According to police, the theft took place at 11 pm when Ashish Ramchandra Bhandarwar (35), a resident of Flat No. 201, B Wing, Lokvihar Orange City Park, had gone to the place of his younger brother. The miscreants entered the house after breaking-open the latch of the front door and decamped with gold ornaments kept in almirah.

A two-wheeler (PB-08/DT 3022) was also stolen from the parking slot. The burglars laid their hands on booty collectively worth Rs 10 lakh.

New Kamptee PSI Fhongle registered a case under Sections 454, 457 and 380 of the IPC and further probe is underway.





