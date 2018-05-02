    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Sat, Oct 17th, 2020

    Gold ornaments, bike worth Rs 10 lakh stolen from house in New Kamptee

    Nagpur: Unidentified burglars targeted a house in New Kamptee and decamped with gold ornaments as well as a two-wheeler collectively worth Rs 10 lakh on Thursday night.

    According to police, the theft took place at 11 pm when Ashish Ramchandra Bhandarwar (35), a resident of Flat No. 201, B Wing, Lokvihar Orange City Park, had gone to the place of his younger brother. The miscreants entered the house after breaking-open the latch of the front door and decamped with gold ornaments kept in almirah.

    A two-wheeler (PB-08/DT 3022) was also stolen from the parking slot. The burglars laid their hands on booty collectively worth Rs 10 lakh.

    New Kamptee PSI Fhongle registered a case under Sections 454, 457 and 380 of the IPC and further probe is underway.



    Trending In Nagpur
    FDA asked to keep vigil to curb illegal trade of banned gutkha
    FDA asked to keep vigil to curb illegal trade of banned gutkha
    MPCB notice to Saoner’s Malu Paper Mills
    MPCB notice to Saoner’s Malu Paper Mills
    झीका इन्स्टिट्यूट तर्फे पेंटींग स्पर्धा
    झीका इन्स्टिट्यूट तर्फे पेंटींग स्पर्धा
    Sevasadan Junior College students shine in JEE Advanced-2020
    Sevasadan Junior College students shine in JEE Advanced-2020
    सावनेर तालुक्यातील पेपर मिलला प्रशासनाची कारणे दाखवा नोटीस
    सावनेर तालुक्यातील पेपर मिलला प्रशासनाची कारणे दाखवा नोटीस
    Truck crushes woman to death in Kalamna
    Truck crushes woman to death in Kalamna
    Gold ornaments, bike worth Rs 10 lakh stolen from house in New Kamptee
    Gold ornaments, bike worth Rs 10 lakh stolen from house in New Kamptee
    Bogus customer steals Rs 2.90 lakh jewellery in Pachpaoli
    Bogus customer steals Rs 2.90 lakh jewellery in Pachpaoli
    भंडारा जिल्ह्यात आज 149 रुग्णांना डिस्चार्ज
    भंडारा जिल्ह्यात आज 149 रुग्णांना डिस्चार्ज
    मास्क न लावणा-या २६१ नागरिकांकडून दंड वसूली
    मास्क न लावणा-या २६१ नागरिकांकडून दंड वसूली
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145