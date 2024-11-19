Truck crushes band party member to death in Dharampeth, Nagpur

Advertisement





Nagpur: A 40-year old member of a band party from Babhulgaon, Yavatmal, was crushed to death by a truck near Dharampeth Zenda Chowk in Nagpur.

The deceased, identified as Prashant Narayanrao Masram, was a resident of Nehru Nagar, Babhulgaon, district Yavatmal. Masram had come to Nagpur with the New Star Band Party of Babhulgaon in a truck (MH29/T-1686) to play drums around 6.30 pm on Saturday. He was standing behind the truck. Suddenly, the truck driver reversed the vehicle and crushed Masram to death.

After recording the statement of Nikesh Awdhoot Kawade(35), a resident of Watta, Babhulgaon, the Sitabuldi Police registered a case against the errant trucker, Mahesh Shrikrishna Dikey (51), a resident of Dhamangaon Road, Yavatmal, under Sections 106(1), 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, read with Section 184 of the Motor Vehicle Act, and started investigations into the matter.