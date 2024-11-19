Banks, schools, colleges, stock markets to remain closed on Nov 20 voting day

Advertisement





Nagpur: Maharashtra will head to the polls on Wednesday, November 20, as voters cast their ballots for all 288 Assembly seats. In preparation for the elections, the State Government has issued directives regarding the operations of various institutions and services. November 20 has been declared a public holiday to facilitate voting, with certain services remaining open and others closed across the state.

What’s open and what’s closed on polling day.

Today’s Rate Tues 19 Nov. 2024 Gold 24 KT 75,800 /- Gold 22 KT 70,500 /- Silver / Kg 91,600/- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Banks: Closed for business: As per the Reserve Bank of India’s holiday list, all banks in Maharashtra will be closed on November 20 due to the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024. However, despite the closure of physical bank branches, digital banking services, including ATMs, UPI platforms, and online banking, will remain operational. Customers can continue to access financial services without disruption.

Educational institutions: Closed for voting day: All schools, colleges, and other educational institutions in Maharashtra will remain closed on November 20 to allow both students and staff to participate in the electoral process. The closure is part of efforts to ensure smooth and efficient voting across the state.

Stock Markets: No trading on election day: The stock exchanges in Mumbai, including the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), will observe a holiday on November 20 in line with the elections. As a result, there will be no trading activity on the day.

Offices: Paid leave for employees: Government offices in Maharashtra will be closed on November 20. Additionally, all private-sector employees in Mumbai are granted paid leave by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to vote. Emergency workers will be given a four-hour window to cast their votes during the day.

Public transport: Operational across the State: Public transportation in Maharashtra will remain fully operational on November 20. In Nagpur, major public commuting options, including the Metro and Aapli Bus services, will continue to run throughout the day and into the evening, with services available until midnight to ensure voters can travel to polling stations.

Healthcare services: Open for emergencies: Hospitals, emergency medical services, and pharmacies will remain open on election day. Ambulance services will also be available for those in need of urgent care, ensuring that healthcare services are uninterrupted.

The 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections are set to be a fierce contest between the ruling Mahayuti alliance and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). The Mahayuti alliance consists of three main parties: the Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, NCP (Ajit Pawar faction), and the BJP. This alliance has divided the seat shares as follows: the BJP will contest 148 seats, Shiv Sena 80 seats, and Ajit Pawar’s NCP 53 seats, with the remaining seven seats allocated to smaller allies.

The MVA, on the other hand, comprises Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and Sharad Pawar’s NCP (Sharad Pawar faction). In this alliance, Congress will contest 103 seats, Uddhav’s Shiv Sena (UBT) will field candidates in 83 constituencies, and Sharad Pawar’s NCP will contest 87 seats. The remaining nine seats will likely be contested by smaller parties.

The outcome of these closely contested elections will be crucial for the future direction of Maharashtra’s political landscape, with the results set to be announced on November 23.