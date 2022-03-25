Truck cleaner held for stealing Rs 32,500 from Prince Bar in Kamptee

Nagpur: The New Kamptee police nabbed a notorious goon who had stolen Rs 32,500 from Prince Bar on March 20.

The accused has been identified as Sukhdev alias Sukka Gabbu Jadhav (32), native of Godegaon, district Jalna but currently staying at Jai Bhavani Nagar, district Aurangabad. The accused Jadhav works as a cleaner.

According to the complainant, Sunil Arjun Patil (51), resident of Modi Padav, Old Kamptee, he received a phone call from his cousin brother that the shutter lock of his Prince Bar was broken. On being checked, Sunil Patil, who runs the bar, found that a total Rs 32,500 were stolen from the bar.

After registering a case, New Kamptee police started a probe. Cops scanned the CCTV footage at the Prince Bar and found an unidentified man recorded in the footage. During patrolling, police showed the face of the unidentified man to the informants. One informant told police that the man was roaming on Kamptee-Kalamna Road around 8 am on March 21. Cops immediately reached the spot and searched a 12-wheeler Tata LP Truck (MH-40/4826). The accused man was found sitting in the truck. Cops detained and interrogated him. After frisking the accused, cops recovered Rs 28,500 out of the stolen Rs 32,500.

The accused Sukhdev Jadhav was booked under Sections 457, 380 of the IPC and placed under arrest.