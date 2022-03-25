Lokmat Marathon Race in Nagpur on March 27

Nagpur: The office of Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) has informed that Lokmat Marathon Race is being organised in Nagpur on Sunday, March 27. The Marathon is being held in four categories – 3 km, 5 km, 10 km and 21 km. However, there will be no change or diversion of traffic on the Marathon routes. The traffic will run as usual albeit at a slow speed.

21 km Marathon routes:

Kasturchand Park-Samvidhan Square-Kannamwar Square-Akashwani Square-VCA Square-Sadar Police Station-Japani Garden-Raj Bhavan Rear Gate-Centre Point School-Balodyan-TV Tower-Vayusena Nagar-Futala Lake-Telankhedi-Hanuman Mandir-WCL Building-Ramgiri T-Point-Japani Garden-Mother Dairy- WCL Building- Tenangkhedi Hanuman Mandir-Futala Y-Point-Vayusena Nagar-TV Tower and back to Kasturchand Park on the same route.

10 km Marathon routes:

Kasturchand Park-Samvidhan Square-Kannamwar Square-Akashwani Square-VCA Square-Sadar Police Station-Japani Garden-Taj Bhavan Rear Gate-Centre Point School-Balodyan-TV Tower (U-Turn) and back to Kasturchand Park on the same route.

5 km Marathon Routes:

Kasturchand Park-Samvidhan Square-Kannamwar Square-Akashwani Square-VCA Square-Sadar Police Station-Ayakar Bhavan (U-Turn) and back to Kasturchand Park on the same routes.

3 km Marathon Routes:

Kasturchand Park-Samvidhan Square-Kannamwar Square-Akashwani Square-VCA (U-Turn)- Akashwani Square- Kannamwar Square- Samvidhan Square- Kasturchand Park.

Citizens have been appealed to either avoid the Marathon routes or plan their destination accordingly.