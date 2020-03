Trimurti Nagar ESR cleaning on March 19

Nagpur: After completion of ESR’s cleaning in other zones now Nagpur Municipal Corporation and Orange City Water (OCW) has planned to clean some remaining ESR’s from all zones. In this bid NMC-OCW are planning to clean Trimurti Nagar ESR on March 19 (Thursday).

Areas to remain affected are:

Trimurti Nagar ESR -: Entire sonegaon area, Pannase Layout, Indraprasth Nagar, Manish Layout,Sahakar Nagar, Gajanandham, Vijaya Society , Mamta Society ,Samarth Nagri, H.B Estate, Meghdoot Villa, Wahane Layout , CGHS colony, Swagat Society, Prasad Society, Paradise Society, Shivshakti Layout, Patil Layout, Amar Asha Society and

Bhamit,Jai Badrinath Society,Bhoge Layout, Adiwasi Society, Loksewa Nagar, Sainath Nagar,Gudadhe Layout, Ingle layout, Priyadarshani Nagar, bhujbal Layout, Trimurti Nagar, areas which are supplied from Trimurti nagar ESR.

NMC-OCW has appealed people from the affected ESR areas to store sufficient water for their use. Water supply through tankers in affected areas will also be not possible. The inconvenience caused is deeply regretted.

For any other information or complaints regarding water supply please contact NMC-OCW Toll Free Number: 1800-266-9899