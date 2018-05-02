Trickster robs Varsha Printing Inks Co owner of Rs 3.87 lakh in MIDC

Nagpur: A trickster robbed 76-year old proprietor of Varsha Printing Inks Manufacturing Company, MIDC, of Rs 3.87 lakh on the pretext of updating his Paytm KYC. Police have launched a search to nab the accused.

A resident of Plot No. 61, Shankar Nagar, the victim is Dashrath Natthu Patil (76). Patil in his complaint to MIDC police said that he is promoter and proprietor of Varsha Printing Inks Manufacturing Company situated at W-18, Hingna Road, MIDC Additional Industrail Area. On July 2, 2020, he received a call from mobile phone number 8391877855. The caller identified himself as Deepak Sharma and told Patil that he will have to pay Rs 10 for uptating Paytm KYC. Believing the trickster, Patil made payment of Rs 10 through his credit card.

Soon after sometime, the trickster named Deepak Sharma, a ficticious name, withdrew Rs 80,000 from company’s account and Rs 3.7 lakh from HDFC Bank account. Shocked by the cheating, Patil lodged a complaint with MIDC police in this connection.

PSI Kukde has registered a case under Sections 420, 419 of the IPC read with Sections 66(C), 66(D) of IT Act and launched a search to nab the trickster.