DPS Mihan celebrates Teacher’s Day virtually

Nagpur: Delhi Public School (DPS), MIHAN, celebrated Teacher’s Day to mark the birth anniversary of a great teacher Dr. Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan and to thank the teaching fraternity for the contributions they make to the lives of the students.

A virtual extravaganza was organized by the newly elected Students Council to appreciate the unwavering commitment of the teachers for the mission and vision of the school especially during the pandemic time. The programme started with the singing of the ecstatic invocation song by the students in praise of Goddess Saraswati, the embodiment of perennial flow of knowledge. Students presented a marvellous progamme on a virtual platform to honour the people who have transformed their lives for the better. Right from planning to execution, everything was done by the Council members. The young depsites left no stone unturned to truly entertain their teachers by means of various cultural items.

The head boy – Master Vineet Gadhwal shared a captivating thought related to the day. Nurin Sheikh, Dhwani Pradhan and Trisha Singnapurkar shared their views on the significance of teachers in our lives. They stressed on the fact that Google can never ever replace the warmth of good teachers. Ananya Dash and Yathaarth Panday expressed their gratitude through poem recitals in English and Hindi respectively. Beautiful cards made by the young artists — Aditya Gosatwar and BhavikaChordiya were also presented to the teachers virtually. Riya Singnapurkar, the Head Girl, surprised everyone with a lovely acoustic poem on teachers.

Principal, Nidhi Yadav congratulated the teachers for inspiring and nurturing the students to march in the right direction and emphasized on developing a direct connect with the students. She appreciated the efforts put in by the Students Council for the successful conduct of the programme. The event was aptly compered by the Cultural Captain – Anushree Shrivastava.