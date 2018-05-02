Trickster dupes woman of Rs 1 lakh in Ambazari

Nagpur: A trickster posing as customer care executive of a mobile company defrauded a young woman to the tune of Rs 1.08 lakh. The conman tricked the woman on the pretext of updating her Sim card. The cheating took place on October 12.

According to police, the victim woman (26), a resident of Ambazari, received a phone call from the fraudster on October 12 at 11 am. The caller introduced himself as a customer care executive of a mobile company and told her that her Sim card is going to be closed down.

On the pretext of updating her Sim card, the fraudster asked the woman to install a team viewer app on her mobile phone. By using the app, the miscreant remotely took control of her mobile phone and transferred Rs 1.08 lakh to his bank account.

Ambazari PSI Dole has registered a case under Sections 419 and 420 of Indian Penal Code read with Section 66 (k) (d) of Information Technology Act. Further investigation is on.





