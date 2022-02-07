Tributes to Lata Mangeshkar at Central India Group of Institutions

Central India Group of Institutions under the aegis of Mehmuda Sikshan and Mahila Gramin Vikas Bahuddeshiya Sanstha, Lonara in its campus organized a program to pay Tribute to Queen of Melody and Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar.

Ex Cabinet Minister Dr. Anees Ahmed and mentor of the sanstha while addressing the condolence meeting said that Lata Mangeshkar had an extraordinary career which spanned more than half a century and recorded more than 30 thousand songs in 36 languages.

Ahmed said Didi’s name would always remain immortal with the name ‘Swar Kokila’.

He further said that we have lost the nightingale of India and a veteran singer whose vaccume can never be filled.

Prominently present in the program were Dr. S. M. Rajan Tushar Meshram Omprakash Shahu ,Dr Ravi Kalsait, Dr Madan Kadwe, Sagar Thakare, Mrs. Bina PK, Dr. Yasmin Siddiqui, Dr. Swati Raut, Dr. Seema Chikhale, Rizwan Ali, Prof. Syed Majid, Syed Junaiduddin, Dr. Manoj Rao, Dr. Manoj Pandey, Teaching & non-staff and students of college were present.